Kathleen "Kathy" Webster
New Franken - Our family is saddened to announce that Kathleen "Kathy" (Craanen) Webster, 67, passed away at the Meng Unity Residence Friday, May 10, 2019, after exhausting all treatment options for her multiple illnesses. She was surrounded by loved ones and at peace when the final moment came.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Rachel Knoke officiating. Visitation will continue after the services until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Denmark Lutheran Cemetery. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2019