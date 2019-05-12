Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen "Kathy" Webster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen "Kathy" Webster Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" Webster

New Franken - Our family is saddened to announce that Kathleen "Kathy" (Craanen) Webster, 67, passed away at the Meng Unity Residence Friday, May 10, 2019, after exhausting all treatment options for her multiple illnesses. She was surrounded by loved ones and at peace when the final moment came.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Rachel Knoke officiating. Visitation will continue after the services until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Denmark Lutheran Cemetery. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now