|
|
Kathleen Y. Wall
Green Bay - Kathleen Y. Wall, 75, of Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St Vincent Hospital after a short illness. She was the youngest of six children born to Sophia (Hanson) and James Wall on June 9, 1944. Kathy worked at ASPIRO for over 20 years and retired October 1, 2019. she enjoyed going bowling and swimming with her peers. She also enjoyed shopping and going out eat! Kathy loved getting her nails and toenails polished, especially green and gold for the Packers!
She is survived by two brothers, Jack Wall and Kenneth Wall and two special nieces, Shannon (Dana) Wall, of Lodi and Annie (partner John) Wall of Green Bay. Also, several other nieces and nephews and many friends survive. Kathy was liked and loved by everyone she knew.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robert (Bobbie) , and sisters Marie and Gwendolyn.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay from 4:00 pm until the funeral service at 5:00 pm. Officiating the service will be Chaplain Nicole with Unity Hospice. Burial will take place at Nicolet Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Kathy's family by visiting her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
The family would like to thank ASPIRO and Innovative Services for all their care and support for Kathy. Also, thank you to St Vincent Hospital staff and especially Kristine Elliot for being so consoling to Kathy and her family. Also thank you for Unity hospice for their care and assistance to the Family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020