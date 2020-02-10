|
|
Kathryn "Kathy" Johnson
Green Bay - Kathryn "Kathy" Johnson, 71, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1948 in Green Bay to Floyd and Ruth (Scheschi) Barlament.
Kathy graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1966. After graduation, she worked for Northwest Engineering. She later worked at Green Bay Packaging for many years until her retirement in 2004. Kathy also worked for 20 years as a greeter at Sam's Club.
She met Don Johnson at a Bobcat hockey game. Kathy and Don later married on June 4, 1983. They felt very blessed to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
They loved to go on bus trips together. She was a huge Elvis fan and made many trips to Graceland. They were big sports fans, supporting the Packers both at home and away having travelled all over the country for many games and even attended five Super Bowls. Kathy was a Packers fan - unless they played the Vikings, then she was a Vikings fan.
Kathy was very active with the Auxiliary, she first joined De Pere Auxiliary Post 2013 and later transferred to the Green Bay Auxiliary Post 2037 and most recently the Duck Creek Auxiliary Post 7534 where she was the current President. Kathy was formerly the District President of District 8 Auxiliary and held many other positions at the District and State levels. Kathy was a staunch supporter of the National Home for Children in Eaton Rapids Mi, having visited over 25 times.
She was also a longtime member and past Grand President of MOCA. Kathy was known as the queen of the fundraisers and spent a lot of her time running brat frys. She had a great way of making people feel special.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Christine (Brad) Post; grandchildren, Morgan Bowers and Lilly Post; her brothers, Rick (Jill) Barlament, and Jim (Mary) Barlament; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; and her sister, Linda Barlament.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12; followed by the Auxiliary Service and a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Kathy's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020