De Pere - Kathryn M. Kempen, 53, De Pere, passed away on January 9, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1966 to Bernard and Patricia (Phillips) Kempen. Kathy graduated from West De Pere High School and UW-Eau Claire with a nursing degree.

On May 27, 1989 Kathy married Joseph Kempen in De Pere. She was a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital and UW-Madison. Kathy enjoyed going up north to the Kempen and Phillips cottage's, reading and most of all attending her five boys' many sporting events.

Kathy is survived by her husband Joe; their children, Cole, Matthew, Garrett, Jason and Shane; her parents, Bernard (Patricia) Kempen; siblings, Tom (Kerry) Kempen, Kris (Rick) Vande Hei, John (Dawn) Kempen and Ann (Keith) Fabry. She is further survived by her father-in-law, Clayton Kempen and Joe's siblings, Evelyn (Steve) Nelson, Andy (Susan) Kempen and Deb (special friend Bill) Kempen.

She is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her mother-in-law Barbara Kempen; a niece Hannah Kempen and many aunts, uncles and relatives.

Friends may call on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1305 Lourdes Ave., in De Pere. A prayer service will take place at 7:00 pm to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9:00 am - 10:15 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem. presiding. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send an online condolence to the family. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to our GoFundMe page set up for Kathy's boys' education and expenses:

GoFundMe.com/Pray, Fight, Believe - Kathy Kempen.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
