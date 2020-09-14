Kathryn L. KatersGreen Bay - Kathryn Lee Katers, 71, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at a local hospital. Kathryn was born on July 31, 1949, in Green Bay, the daughter of the now late Norbert and Mary Jane (Lemerond) Katers. She attended St. Agnes Catholic Grade School and was a graduate of Ashwaubenon High School with the class of 1968. Kathryn was a servant by nature and enjoyed working in the housekeeping departments at the Midway Motor Lodge and Super 8 for several years. She as well worked in the Dietary Department at St. Mary's Hospital. Kathryn also had a caregiver heart and found great joy and fulfillment when she found her calling to work as a CNA/Caregiver for Home Instead for many years. She selflessly gave of her time to volunteer at the ADRC and frequently donated blood to the American Red Cross. Kathryn had many interests in life but greatly enjoyed crafting and reading.Kathryn is survived by her two sisters: Susan Katers and Lynn Katers, a niece: Stephanie Dove, and her children: Reyna, Cameron and Zoe Dove, a long time friend: Robert Graf. She is further survived by Aunts, Cousins and FriendsShe was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother: Alan R. Katers.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Patrick Beno officiating. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the E.R. Staff and 6th floor ICU for all of their gallant efforts and genuine care~ your kindness will never be forgotten