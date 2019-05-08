|
Kathryn Sievert Krumsee
- - Kathryn Sievert Krumsee, age 66, passed away Friday, April 12th, 2019. She fought a year long battle with cancer, and died peacefully at home in her husband's arms, knowing she was greatly loved.
She was born on November 29th, 1952 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to George and Freda Sievert. The Sieverts moved to Green Bay in 1959, where Kath graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1971. She made several close friends in high school, with which she stayed in touch through the years. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater in 1975, she moved to Chicago to work in banking. She met her husband at work, and they married on January 27th, 1979 in Green Bay.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond; son John (Stephanie); sister Carol (Dave) Fox; two brothers, Robert (Deb) and John (Sharon); step-daughter Sue (Steve) Herbst; grandchildren Jack and Grace Herbst; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family, friends, and others who knew Kath are invited to the Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, 3517 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60641, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th, 2019, to chat, reminisce, and support the family in their grief.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2019