Kathryn Stoll
Mountain - Kathryn Ann Stoll, 75, Mountain, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Marquette, MI to the late Walfred and Elvi (Uitto) Waisanen.
Kathryn enjoyed playing cribbage, gardening, and taking care of her Koi fish.
Kathryn is survived by her fiancé, Lionel "Tinker" Longsine; son, Kevin (Kristy) Stoll; sister, Sharon Gignac; grandchildren, Hannah and Jenna Stoll; niece, Michelle Gignac; nephews, Eric (Lucy) Gignac, David (Jill) Gignac, Mike (Fonda) Gignac; great-nieces and great nephews, Eric, Soleil, Sophie, Clair, and Cami.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Sherman; son, Steven Schmitz; and brother-in-law, Bill Gignac.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9; followed by the Funeral Service at 11. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
