Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Kathryn Stoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Stoll


1944 - 2019
Kathryn Stoll Obituary
Kathryn Stoll

Mountain - Kathryn Ann Stoll, 75, Mountain, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Marquette, MI to the late Walfred and Elvi (Uitto) Waisanen.

Kathryn enjoyed playing cribbage, gardening, and taking care of her Koi fish.

Kathryn is survived by her fiancé, Lionel "Tinker" Longsine; son, Kevin (Kristy) Stoll; sister, Sharon Gignac; grandchildren, Hannah and Jenna Stoll; niece, Michelle Gignac; nephews, Eric (Lucy) Gignac, David (Jill) Gignac, Mike (Fonda) Gignac; great-nieces and great nephews, Eric, Soleil, Sophie, Clair, and Cami.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Sherman; son, Steven Schmitz; and brother-in-law, Bill Gignac.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9; followed by the Funeral Service at 11. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
