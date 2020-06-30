KathrynAnn "Kathy" E. Dorcas
De Pere - KathrynAnn "Kathy" E. Dorcas, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on February 11, 1944 in Belgium, WI to the late Julius and Olive (Krick) Schommer. On November 11, 1965 she married Thomas Dorcas, he preceded her in death on July 22, 2016. Kathy made it a point to attend every family activity no matter how big or small. Nothing brought her more joy than attending all of her grandchildren's activities. Kathy had a heart of gold and shared her kindness with all. She looked forward to lunch and dinner dates with her close friends. Kathy had a love of birds and her countless drawing of birds became her signature over the years. We will forever think of you at the sight of the first spring Robin.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Molly) Drakas, Menasha; Jennifer (Andrew) Chipman, Appleton; and Jodie (Dave) Walker, Ashwaubenon; grandchildren, Emily (Rob), Boomer and Matthew (Carley), Elleson and Finley, and Hamilton; brothers, Paul (Terry), Steve (Carol), Gerald (Joyce) and Pat Schommer; brother-in-law, Mike (Simone) Dorcas; sister-in-law, Barb (Lyle) Seider; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Peter and Mildred Dorcas.
A private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Entombment will take place in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to the thank the staff and nurses of Unity Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.