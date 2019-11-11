|
|
Kathy J. (Van Caster) Servais
Green Bay - Kathy J. (Van Caster) Servais, 63, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 with family by her side. She was born on February 20, 1956, in Green Bay to Neal and Donna (Coppersmith) Van Caster.
Kathy was a 1974 graduate of Southwest High School. She started working at a young age at the family business, the Dairy Inn. Kathy later retired from Lindemann's Cleaning.
Kathy married the love of her life, Chris Servais, on October 23, 1976. They shared 43 beautiful years together. Family was her everything. She enjoyed traveling with them throughout the United States. More than anything, Kathy loved spending time with her children; and her grandchildren were her world.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Chris Servais; her children, Jessica Servais Ecke, Michael (Lisa) Servais; grandchildren, Bryce, Brianna, Bennett; granddogs, Maddox and Stella; her mother Donna Van Caster; sister, Debbie (Jeff) Hendricks; brother, Rick (Mary) Van Caster; her in-laws, Dan (Lin) Servais, Joan (Harold) Baker, Steve (Debbie) Servais, Patrice (Ron) Redeker, Kevin Servais, Beth (David) Stordeur, Carol (Jeff) Scheiwe; her lifelong best friend Karen (Wayne) Kohlmann; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Neal; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Donna Servais.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14; followed by the Funeral Service at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A memorial fund has been established in Kathy's name.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Unity Hospice, especially Alyssa and Keri for their compassion and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019