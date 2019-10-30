Services
Katie Marie Polk

Katie Marie Polk Obituary
Katie Marie Polk was born August 23,1987 in De Pere, WI to loving parents Geno and Debra Bosacki.

Friends and family may visit at Living Hope Church, 1840 W. Mason St. Green Bay, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am with service to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To Leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

We, the family of Katie Polk wish to express our sincere gratitude for your words of comfort and expressions of love. Your prayers and kindness have sustained us during this difficult time. We especially thank the staff at St. Mary Hospital of Green Bay and Mayo Clinic of Rochester, MN. We are eternally grateful.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
