Katlyne "Squid" LeGare
Green Bay - Katlyne "Squid" LeGare, 24, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1996 to Shawn and Sharon (Platten) LeGare. Katlyne graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 2015.
Katlyne was full of energy and loved life. She cared for everyone she knew and was always happy to help whenever needed. Katlyne had a strong work ethic and liked to stay busy. She enjoyed visiting new place, being outdoors and riding with Scott on the motorcycle. She also enjoyed her alone time.
Katlyne adored her niece and nephews. She loved playing and spending time with them whenever possible. Katlyne also had a love for animals, especially her beloved cat, Savannah.
She is survived by her parents; two sisters, Heather LeGare, and Tasha (José) Mendoza; her loving partner, Scott Brantmeier; grandparents, Dan Platten, Jill LeGare; great-grandparent, Myra Valentine; uncles and aunts, Tracy (Laura) Platten, Scott Platten, Terry Platten, Barb Platten, Jody (Brian) Nelson, Jenera (Eric) Knutson, Jake Peche (Lisa); nephews and niece, Edan (godson), Lorena, José Jr., James, and Abraham; and many cousins!
Katlyne was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jeanne Platten, James Peche "Pooch", and Jeff LeGare; great-grandparent, Norbert Valentine; and aunt, Sue Christensen.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, followed by a Sharing of Memories at 2 p.m. Due to resurfacing of the parking lots, parking will be limited to parking on Leo Street which is directly behind the funeral home. With concerns for the coronavirus, all-in attendance must wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Katlyne LeGare's family and they will be forwarded on.