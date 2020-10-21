Kay Ann Borzych
Pulaski - Kay Ann (Christensen) Borzych, 63, Pulaski, was welcomed with open arms by Jesus on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's / Multiple System Atrophy. She was born in Denmark on July 27, 1957, to the late Roger and Arlene (Storzer) Christensen, Kay graduated from Denmark High School in 1975 and was her class salutatorian..
On January 14, 1984, she married Rick Borzych at Christ Lutheran Church in Denmark. They were active members of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Suamico. Kay worked at Fort Howard, Mount Olive, and Bay Oral Surgery. She enjoyed music, singing in the church choir and, also, being one of the organists. In retirement, Kay took up fishing and joined Rick on their pontoon boat. She also enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader.
Kay will sadly be missed by her husband, Rick; three children: Leah Borzych, Andrew Borzych, and Mitchell (Karlee) Borzych; her grandchildren: Colton, Carter, and Addilynn; her sister, Jean (Mark) Jahnke; her sisters in-law: Diane Wagner and Hollie (Jerry) Brzezinski; and brothers in-law: Russ (Vicki) Borzych and Chris (Julie) Borzych. She is further survived by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda, father-in-law and mother in-law, Frank and Natalie (Maciejewski) Borzych, and brothers in-law, David Borzych and Tom Wagner.
Two services will be held Friday, October 23rd at Mt Olive Ev. Lutheran Church, 2460 Mt Olive Drive in Suamico, each lasting about 30 minutes. The first will begin at 3:00 PM and the second will begin at 5:00 PM. In between services, there will be an opportunity to visit with Kay's family. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Parkinson Voice Project or any charity of your choice
.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Bellin Hospital and the staff at The Bay at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion given to Kay and her family.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Borzych family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com