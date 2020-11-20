Kay Bougie
De Pere - Born April 24, 1934 to Arnold and Mildred (Kaye) Williamsen in Green Bay. Born to eternal life November 17, 2020 after a long illness. She married Vernon Bougie on October 6, 1956.
Kay graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1952 and St. Norbert College in 1970. Kay received a scholarship from St. Norbert College to be one of the first women to enroll in 1952. She turned down the scholarship, at that time, to enter into a career as a bookkeeper at Broadway Chevrolet.
When her children were school age, she enrolled at St. Norbert College to pursue a degree in education. Following her graduation from St. Norbert in 1970, Kay began her teaching career at Notre Dame Elementary School in De Pere where she worked as a teacher, librarian and bookkeeper for over 40 years.
Faith and family were most important in Kay's life. As a member of St. Francis Parish from her baptism in 1934, her love for the parish community lead her to various volunteer ministries including teaching religious education, sacristan, funeral choir, training ministers of Eucharist and lectors, Altar Rosary, Bridge Marathon, picnic planning, SCRIP, soup suppers and baking cookies for Freedom house, to name a few. She also enjoyed helping parishioners and priests new to St. Francis feel welcome, often attending all the Sunday masses. She enjoyed lunches with friends from her childhood and St.Joseph Academy. She was a strong proponent of Catholic education serving on the parent board for both Abbot Pennings High School and St. Norbert College.
Spending time with her family was a very important part of her life. She attended events of all sorts for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking and entertaining family and friends.
Kay is survived by her, children, grandchildren. Ginny (Kelly), Matt (Jenni), Danny (Rachel), Jon (Emma) Gigot; Jane (Paul) Schueller; Mark (Heather), Noah, Noelle; Steve (Maria), Sarah (Alex) Streicher, David; Joe (Heidi), Kate (Jason) Madson, Sam, Shea Bougie and Ally, Vinny Dorazio and five great grandchildren, Abby, Charlotte and Max Gigot, Louise Gigot, and Emelia Streicher.
Kay is further survived by two brothers Jack (Shirley) Williamsen; Jeff (Kathy) Williamsen, three brothers' in-laws Ed (Mary)Bougie; Cliff (Shirley) Bougie, Larry (Chris) Bougie, sister's in-law, Mary Krautkramer, and Bern Williamsen as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and special friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother James, sister Sue and brother and sister in-law Betty and Gary Bellin, brother in-law Jack Krautkramer.
Due to concerns with COVID-19, the family will have a private celebration of her life on November 28 at St. Francis Xavier, De Pere. The service will be streamed by Cotter Funeral Home at 12:30pm on their facebook page (search facebook for @Cotterfh). From 2:00-3:30, the family will welcome friends and family with a drive by visitation at Kay's house on Mayfair St.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Francis Xavier Parish, De Pere, St. Norbert College, Vern Bougie Family Endowed Scholarship, Notre Dame of De Pere Endowment (c/o Catholic Foundation) or a charity of your choice
. Please send cards in care of Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, WI 54115.