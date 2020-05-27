|
|
Kay passed away peacefully at the age of 72 at St. Vincent Hospital on May 26th due to a recent illness.
Kay was born in Antigo, WI on February 12th, 1948 to the parents of Frank and Elizabeth Malzahn. She attended St. John's Catholic grade school. She graduated in 1966 from Antigo High School.
Kay married Gene Kane in September 1976 at St. Mary's Church in Stark, WI.
Kay is survived by Gene and her loving and caring son, David. Kay was a devoted mother to her son. She was a loving and caring sister to her eleven siblings.
Kay loved classic rock and country music. She enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino to see one of her favorite groups perform. She was an avid reader of mystery novels. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards with a group of friends. Working crossword puzzles was something she also enjoyed.
She was a member of the rosary society and the Catholic Foresters. Throughout her life, Kay prayed to the Blessed Mother.
Kay spent most of her working career at Schneider Transport in Green Bay in the claims and logistic areas. She retired in 2013.
Kay is survived by her brothers, Chuck (Dee) Malzahn, Michael Malzahn and Mark (Bobbi) Malzahn. She is also survived by her sisters, Lois (Jerry) Fischer, Joyce Angst, Mary Lou (David) Strassle, Marlene (Bob) Malzahn Nuthals, Sharon Anderson, Susan Malzahn, and Jean (Steve) Kampe.
She is also survived by her goddaughter, Greta Lundgaard and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John Malzahn, brothers-in-law, Richard Angst and Gary Anderson, and nephews, Mitchell Lundgaard and Nicholas Malzahn.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary of the Angels, 645 S. Irwin Ave, Green Bay. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Stark. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family would like to thank the doctors and 4th floor nursing staff at St. Vincent Hospital for their compassionate care of Kay, and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020