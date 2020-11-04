1/1
Kay Gregorich
Kay Gregorich

Las Vegas, NV - Kay Gregorich

Kay Gregorich, 71, of Las Vegas passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on 11-1-2020, after her battle with cancer.

She was born in Marquette, Michigan on 2-12-1949, to Carl and Dagney Wagner

Kay married Dan Gregorich, on 1-28-1983. From there, they began a new journey to Green Bay, WI in 1985, where they lived until 2015, when they decided to move to Las Vegas. Kay really enjoyed being a CNA along with three of her granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband: Dan, her three children: Ricky (Tony) Jodi (Brian) Nikki (Jeff) along with a stepson: Danny, her grandchildren: Amanda (CJ), Brianna, Cody, Kyla Skylar (Tyler), Mariah (Nathan), JD, Alexis and James and her great-grandchildren: Kayden Aubree and Maverick.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Dagney and two brothers: Larry and Jack.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
