Kay "Susie" Rosalie Sprague
De Pere - Kay "Susie" Rosalie Sprague, age 79, of De Pere, WI passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1940 in Baltimore MD. The daughter of the late Otis A. Sr. and June (Beauchamp) Brown. She received her GED on May 27, 1976, attended Alverno College from 1976-1978 she also attended UWM and graduated with Bachelor's Degree in Social Worker on May 16, 1987. Susie attended UWM and graduated on August 12, 1995 with a Master's Degree in Social Work.
On March 25, 1966 Kay married Ronald Sprague in Baltimore MD. They were married in a church by June's pastor on a Friday evening.
Susie was a Social Worker for Milwaukee Co. for 13 years before retiring and moving to De Pere, WI.
Kay belonged to the Newcomers Club. She enjoyed reading, going to the movies every Friday with her husband, playing cards in the various card groups that she belonged to. Traveling with her husband all over the country and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Kay is survived by her spouse, Ronald Sprague, they have been married for 54 years; children, George (ex in-law, Dawna) Sprague, Dennis (ex in-law Patti) Sprague, Jennifer (Andrew) Rinke, Kelli (Dale) Busse; grandchildren, Noah Sprague, Ian (significant other Nicole Maloney) Sprague, Connor (Bet) Sprague, Paige Sprague, Joshua, Evan, Emily Rinke, Micheal Penneau, and Oliver Busse; siblings, Otis A. Brown Jr. (Buddy), Michael Brown, Danny Brown, Penny Russell, Joey Brown, and Cheryl Fair.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Otis Jr.; and sister, Carol.
There will be a celebration of life for Kay at Hilly Haven, 5911 Cty Rd PP De Pere WI, on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. All are welcome to come and celebrate. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family. Go to www.ryanfh.com to send the family online condolences.
In lieu of gifts please feel free to donate to the Alzheimer Assoc of America.
Special thank you to everyone at Unity Hospice for the kindness and caring during our difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020