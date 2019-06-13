|
|
Kay Staude
Green Bay - Kay Staude, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1938 to Olga and James Roushorn. Kay lived the first ten years of her life in Blaney Park MI., an idealistic place to grow up. Her summers were spent horseback riding and swimming, the two things she loved most as a child. Kay graduated from Green Bay East High School. After raising her five children, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science, Human Development Degree at UW-Green Bay. She spent her career working for Goodwill Industries, managing the Green Bay and Fox Valley stores. With retirement came the enjoyment of sunshine, sand and the ocean at Amelia Island, FL with her loving husband, Reverend Don Staude.
Kay passed away remembering the words of the Psalmist, "My times are in your hand". Her Christian faith always centered in the life that was here and now. The Progressive Christian stance which she cherished always centered in that vain. She agreed with those who said; "Faith is not a pie in the sky bye and bye when you die. Our faith is something strong on the ground while we're still around." One of her favorite New Testament Jesus scholars was the late Marcus Borg. When he said, the Key to life is "die unto God and hope for the best." She said, "I feel the same."
Her husband, Pastor Don, served as an Intentional Interim for the East Central Synod for 12 years. During that time, he served eight different parishes. She accompanied him to every worship experience. He said, "Kay is the best listener I have ever known. She has THE EARS OF GOD." Kay knew more about the people in each parish in one month than most people/pastors will ever know. This knowledge was never gained by inquiry or questions but acquired by her listening skills. Her integrity and love made all of this possible.
Her first words to the hospice staff when they came to meet her was, "I am not afraid." That was it, short and to the point. Her words to all of us would sound like this:
Do not be afraid.
My peace I leave with you.
Come one, come all, and follow to the banquet hall.
Amen
Kay is survived by her husband, Reverend Don Staude and her children of birth and love; Robert Ward (Lori), John Ward (Sue), Jennifer Ward-Brown (David); her step-children, Brian Staude (Barbara), Lisa McNally (Patrick); the living spouses of her deceased children, Tracy Ellis-Ward and Lisa Westbrook-Staude. Kay was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Nick Ward (Shawna), Nick Jr., WI; Kevin Denz (Nycoal) Deion, Jadyn, Donivyn and Christian, AZ; Kelley Wright (Steve), Naarai and Chani, Australia; Danielle Ward (Brandon Jokela), Aiden and Ethan, AZ; Veronica Ward, AZ; Michael Staude (Jennifer), IN; Langston Ward, NY; Gabrielle Ward, GA; Kristin Staude, IA; Matthew Staude (Claire), Marcella and Mira, WI; Jacob Staude, WI; Patrick McNally, IL; Brenna McNally, IL; Morghan McNally, IL; one sister-in-law, Carolyn (Garry) Gillespie, WI; and many much loved nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Olga and father, James; sons, Nicholas Ward, Michael Ward (Tracy Ellis-Ward); and her stepson, David Staude (Lisa Westbrook-Staude).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to nephrologist Dr. Steven Neu for his caring and his expertise in helping Kay through her life and life's end journey. Also thank you to the nursing staffs at St. Vincent 9th Floor, and Unity Hospice for their care and concern.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14. Visitation will continue at Atonement Lutheran Church, 2132 Deckner Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brenda Crossfield officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2019