Kaye K. Jadin
Green Bay - Kaye K. Jadin, 80, Green Bay and Egg Harbor, died early Saturday morning, April 25, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born, along with her twin sister Faye, on September 13th, 1939 in Green Bay to the late Paul & Frances (Roffers) DeTennis. She was a 1957 graduate of De Pere High School. She married Gary Jadin on June 4th, 1960, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in De Pere. They were looking forward to celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Kaye's greatest joy in life was her family. Being the best wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother was her most important achievement. She was an expert in completing crossword puzzles. Her day could not start until the crossword was done...usually in record time. Kaye would also do the daily JUMBLE, without filling in the words, so her son Tim could do it when he came over after work. She was a passionate Packers, Brewers and Bucks fan, but her favorite players were always her grandchildren. Kaye would attend their events and be the most biased and one-sided fan in the crowd.
After her children were in school, she returned to the workforce. Kaye then attended NWTC for the CNA Nursing Program. She was employed by St. Vincent Hospital for over 22 years, ending as an Assistant in the Anesthesia Department, where she won an Employee of the Month Award. Kaye retired at age 59 after the death of her twin sister Faye. Her husband retired at age 62 and they embarked on new projects. They sold their big 2 story home and moved around the corner to a smaller home they owned. They then bought a neighbor's house, remodeled and sold it, while at the same time started building a new home in Egg Harbor. Kaye was an invaluable asset when the water and plumbing pipes were installed. Because of her short stature she was able to walk in the basement crawl space without hitting the rafters!
Kaye was an active member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish for over 50 years. Along with her husband, she was President of the Home School Association. She served as a Brownie Troop Leader, chaperoned at Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya and many class field trips. Kaye volunteered at St. Mary's Roller Rink for 25 years. She loved to dance and was a board member of the Stein Dance Club. In fact, while vacationing in Las Vegas, she won a dance contest.
Kaye is survived by her husband Gary, and their five children: daughter, Lori (Rick) Star, Brookfield, WI; son, Todd (Sara), Green Bay; daughter, Jill (Tim) DeWane, Green Bay; son, Tim, Green Bay and son, Christopher (Emily), Hopkins, MN; ten Grandchildren: Bradley Star, Alexander Star, Hanna Jadin, Kate (O'Reilly) Gilliam, Dante Jadin, Tessa Jadin, Andrew (Kayla) DeWane, Douglas DeWane (Fiancee Kimberly Marchetti), Maria DeWane, and Edward Jadin; three great grandchildren, Aleigha DeWane, Lincoln DeWane, and Marick Gilliam. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, John Kautzer, De Pere; sister-in-Law, Gloria (Dick) Peters, Green Bay; sister-in-Law, Carol Jadin, Freedom and sister-in-Law, Leslie Jadin, Washington D.C.; many loving nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all her siblings: infant sister, Judy DeTennis; twin Sister, Faye Kautzer; sister, Anne (Kenneth) Vissers; brother, Paul DeTennis and brother, Darold DeTennis; step-father, Herb Kruse. Also, Gary's Brothers, Neil Jadin and Kenneth Jadin.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be held Friday at 12 noon for the immediate family at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church with Rev. Ponce Macablo, OFM officiating. If you would like to view via live stream go to: https://youreventstream.live/streams/0ae0-5675-b409 Entombment will follow at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Please reserve floral expressions for the public services. A visitation and Memorial Mass for Kaye's family and friends will be held at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be sent to the Jadin family at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to thank everyone involved in the care of Kaye. All the Doctors from Green Bay Oncology, the Unity Hospice staff, St. Vincent Hospital, especially R.N. Martha and R.N. Manager Melissa of 9th floor for their care and concern during these difficult times. Also, thanks to the staff of St. Mary of the Angels Parish for their kindness. Special thanks to Bob Jr. of Proko-Wall Funeral Home for assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020