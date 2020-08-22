Kayella Cathrine Burkel
Green Bay - Kayella " Kay" Cathrine Burkel, 73, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born March 13, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI. to Gladys I. (LeCloux) Walton. Kay was raised by her grandparents Michael and Laura LeCloux.
She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1966. She then married the love of her life Charles Otto Burkel in 1968. They had two sons: Charles and Chad Burkel.
Kay worked several jobs including retail sales, child care and was a home interior decorator. She also did a variety of crafts and holiday decorating. Kay enjoyed being up north, shopping, traveling to Branson, MO., and taking trips with her family and friends. Listening to music and dancing was a passion of hers right up to her last breath.
She loved hosting parties with family and friends. Kay never missed a hot day in the sun laying in the pool and driving in her convertibles. She also loved babysitting Kara Perez's children: Nadia, Norah, Bella which she considered her grandchildren, along with Max and Jada Wagner. Cheri Feser was the daughter Kay never had who she adored tremendously.
Kay is survived by her two sons Charles (fiancé Sheri Splan) Burkel and Chad (special friend Shelly Seefeldt) Burkel; sisters and brothers: Nancy, Michael (Vicki), Ruthann (James), Dale (Janet), David (Janice), Victoria, Debra (Phillip), Lisa along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and companion (pet) Angel.
Kay is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles, mother Gladys, grandparents Michael and Laura LeCloux, one sister, five brothers. She is furthered preceded in death by many beloved aunts, uncles and in-laws.
Visitation for Kay will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 4 pm - 7 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at 7 pm. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
A very special thank you to Compassus Hospice and Dr. Suraj Arora for the care and compassion they gave to Kay. Additionally, the family would like to thank Vicki Walton (sister) and Marie Hillert for all of their love and support throughout the years.