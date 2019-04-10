Keith A. Blom



Green Bay - Keith A. Blom, age 71, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1948 in Green Bay, to the late Gustave and Gladys Blom.



Keith graduated from Seymour High School in 1966. On August 13, 1977, he married Roxanne (Kehler) and together they proudly raised two children, Rusty and Roslynn. In later life, Keith learned he had another son, Rob Zobel, of Appleton. Keith and Rob had the privilege of meeting on several occasions. In April 1980, he went to work for Essco, Inc. In his 33 years with Essco, he made friends that are now considered family.



Family meant everything to Keith. He was an incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Keith never had the opportunity to know his own grandparents and his dream of being called "Grandpa" came true with the births of Brynn, Calli and Liam. There was nothing that lit up his face more than being called "Grandpa." His voice and thunderous clapping could be heard above all the rest as he cheered on his grandchildren at their sporting and competitive events.



Keith loved to travel, fish and golf with family and friends. From cruises to casinos and freshwater to fairways, he wore a smile of satisfaction. No matter what came along, Keith always had a positive attitude and a sense of humor, always quick with a hug for all who shared in his life and love.



Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Roxanne; his children, Rusty Zimmermann, Roslynn (Dave) Sauer and Rob Zobel; his 3 grandchildren: Brynn, Calli and Liam; brothers and sisters: Lola Wisniewski, Gloria Krohlow, Carol (Richard) Statzer, Dennis (Lois) Blom, Judy Buelow, Pete (Sandy) Blom, Bruce Blom, Rodney (Sherry) Blom and Linda (Wally) Kuczynski; many nieces and nephews. Three special people came into Keith's life that brought him and our family good times, love and laughter: Jenny Zimmermann and Don and Becky Hobbs.



He is preceded in death by his sister, Sharon, and her husband, Casey Grever; brothers-in-law, Tobe Buelow, Jackie Wisniewski and Bob Krohlow; sister-in-law, Patricia Blom and nephews.



Keith courageously battled prostate cancer for 14 years with a wonderful quality of life under the watchful care of Dr. DeGroot at Prevea Clinic and Dr. Jaslowski and the staff at Green Bay Oncology. The family thanks Unity Hospice for the loving care provided by all staff, especially Justin, Cindy, Cathy, Cliff and Dr. Koch.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10 AM until 12 PM. A funeral service will follow at 12 PM with Chaplain Bob Nooker of Unity Hospice officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary