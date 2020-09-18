Keith Boulanger
New Franken - Keith Donald Boulanger, 50, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, after a courageous fight with melanoma. He was born in Green Bay on Oct. 3, 1969, to Donald and Irene (Nickel) Boulanger. On Dec. 14, 1990, Keith married Kelly Roush. Keith worked at a local paper mill for many years before taking a position as the head of maintenance for Bay Petro, where he enjoyed working with his brother. He enjoyed traveling, watching football and the fulfillment brought by the challenges of his work. Keith cherished time spent with family and friends. He was particularly looking forward to meeting Carlee and Austin's baby girl, due in December, and walking his daughter, Cassie, down the aisle next year.
Keith will be deeply missed by his wife, Kelly; children, Cassie Boulanger (Ethan Bridenhagen), Carlee Boulanger (Austin Tolman) and Connor Boulanger; grandson, Hayden Tolman and future granddaughter; his mother, Irene Boulanger; siblings, Julie (Eric) Roellchen and Kurt (Vicky) Boulanger; father-in-law, Gerry Roush; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Boulanger and his mother-in-law, Shirley Roush.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with a Parish Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. The family asks that masks are worn inside the chapel. Visitation will continue the following day at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Rd., from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with Abbot Gary Neville O. Praem officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
.
Keith's family would like to thank his oncology team, Dr. Umang Gautam, Dr. Erich Quidzinski and the staff of Aurora at Home for their excellent care.