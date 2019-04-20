|
Keith Kons
De Pere - Keith D. Kons, 59, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1959 to Donald and Ruth (Klismet) Kons.
Keith grew up in Stevens Point and graduated from S.P.A.S.H. in 1977. He traveled around the country for work and moved to the Green Bay area in the late 1980s.
Most recently Keith worked at Roger Bowers & Sons Construction, and he truly enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. He loved motorcycling, fishing, cooking and gardening.
Keith is survived by his siblings, Kathy (Robert) Olsen, Kurt (June) Kons and Karla Werchek. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, April Van Asten, Jessica (Chad) Porter, Alysa (Jonathan) Rotella, Kyle (Kim) Olsen and Matthew (Diane) Olsen, as well as many friends and work family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ruth, brother Chris and other extended family members.
Private services will be held. To send online condolences to the Kons family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019