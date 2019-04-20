Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Kons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Kons


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith Kons Obituary
Keith Kons

De Pere - Keith D. Kons, 59, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1959 to Donald and Ruth (Klismet) Kons.

Keith grew up in Stevens Point and graduated from S.P.A.S.H. in 1977. He traveled around the country for work and moved to the Green Bay area in the late 1980s.

Most recently Keith worked at Roger Bowers & Sons Construction, and he truly enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. He loved motorcycling, fishing, cooking and gardening.

Keith is survived by his siblings, Kathy (Robert) Olsen, Kurt (June) Kons and Karla Werchek. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, April Van Asten, Jessica (Chad) Porter, Alysa (Jonathan) Rotella, Kyle (Kim) Olsen and Matthew (Diane) Olsen, as well as many friends and work family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ruth, brother Chris and other extended family members.

Private services will be held. To send online condolences to the Kons family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now