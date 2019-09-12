Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Messiah Lutheran Church
3186 Eaton Rd
Green Bay (Bellevue), WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Messiah Lutheran Church
3186 Eaton Rd
Green Bay (Bellevue), WI
Keith Larsen Obituary
Keith Larsen

Denmark - Keith Larsen, age 78, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Rd, Green Bay (Bellevue), on Saturday, September 14, from 1:00pm until 2:45pm. Funeral service will follow at 3:00pm with Pastor Stephen Sauer officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
