|
|
Keith Larsen
Denmark - Keith Larsen, age 78, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Rd, Green Bay (Bellevue), on Saturday, September 14, from 1:00pm until 2:45pm. Funeral service will follow at 3:00pm with Pastor Stephen Sauer officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019