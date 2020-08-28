Keith R. Weber
Howard - Keith R. Weber, 71, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Tender Hearts Assisted Living in Howard, WI. He was born on November 28, 1948 in Peshtigo, WI to the late Fred and Dorothy (Reiswitz) Weber. Keith Served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He married Cheryl Luedtke on June 7, 1989 in Las Vegas, NV.
Keith was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at his cabin in his hometown of Peshtigo, WI, as well as fixing, repairing and tinkering in his shop. He looked forward to his monthly breakfast with his fellow retired boiler makers as well as spending time with his children and grandchildren. Keith loved chicken and enjoyed eating any kind of chicken, he was a great cook! He loved his Dodge vehicles and Hemi engines, as he was also a great mechanic. Keith was a member of Boilermakers Local #107. He enjoyed his work as a welder and traveling across Wisconsin for different jobs.
Keith is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, Angelia (Daniel) Christiansen, Egg Harbor; Laurie (Sergio) Alvarado-Cruz, Green Bay; Brian Weber, Green Bay; Alissa Weber, Green Bay; grandchildren, Anya, Leah, Kyle, Kamen, Cheyenne, and Breccan; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Owen, and Levi; siblings Evelyn Richter, Marinette; Joan (Louis) Stoeger, Green Bay; Kurt Weber, Morgan Field, KY.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Judy Hansen, brother-in-law Bud Richter, in-laws Earl and Lorraine Luedtke, grandparents and great grandparents.
A visitation will be held from 4-6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Howard. An immediate-family service will be held 6 pm Monday at the funeral home. Because of the COVID situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family would like to thank Tender Hearts Assisted Living for their care for Keith, especially Cole and also Heartland Hospice.