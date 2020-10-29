Keith Robert Kaminski
Keith Robert Kaminski left this earth and entered Heaven on October 24th, 2020, after a five-month battle with complications from a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest. No one is stronger, no one is braver, and no one could have put up such a valiant fight as he did. He was taken too soon at the age of 49. He is loved tremendously, and he will be remembered every second of every day by those who knew him.
Keith was born on February 13th, 1971, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Growing up, Keith played football and baseball, but basketball was his sport. Keith was All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball. He graduated from East High School in 1989. Keith worked many jobs throughout high school and college: mail carrier, pizza crust maker, grocery bagger, factory packer, baseball umpire, bar bounce, ice rink attendant, basketball referee, office clerk, and high school assistant basketball coach. Keith graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay with a degree in Economics. When Keith worked at Outagamie County Jail in Appleton, WI, he saw a Phoenix Police Department recruitment advertisement. Keith left Wisconsin for sunny Arizona to pursue a career in Law Enforcement. He joined the Phoenix Police Department in 1997. In 1998, Keith met his future wife, Elana, on a blind date. They married two years later, on November 4th, 2000. Keith completed his master's degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University, December 2000. Their first daughter, Paige, was born in 2002, Meredith in 2004, and son, Trevor, in 2005.
Throughout his career with the Phoenix PD, Keith worked in several precincts as a Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. He worked on property crimes, planning and research, auto theft, document crimes, and was a community action officer. He served his community with integrity and pride. Keith retired from the Phoenix Police Department after 20 years of service. He went on to help establish the sworn officer department at Grand Canyon University, where he served as Police Commander. When his work at GCU was complete, he left the organization to become Director of Public Safety at the growing Ottawa University Campus in Surprise, AZ. Most recently, Keith was a Compliance Analyst with Arizona-P.O.S.T., the Police Officer's Standards and Training Bureau.
Keith LOVED watching his children compete in sports. He was a permanent fixture on the soccer sideline, volleyball court, and behind the glass at the hockey rink. He also assisted with soccer and basketball coaching on a community level. Keith loved evenings at home spent watching movies; some of his favorites were Soul Surfer, Forrest Gump, The Goonies, Avengers, and Harry Potter. Keith was an expert BBQ grill master known for preparing perfect filet mignon and was a talented, self-proclaimed travel agent. Keith loved to travel and took his family on incredible vacations throughout The United States and abroad. He loved hiking and walking with Elana and their dog Ronan. Many will fondly remember Keith for his love of all foods made with chocolate. He ate a lot of chocolate! Keith was always a humble and loyal man. Keith was also loving, generous, and genuine. He was consistently there to support his family and friends. Keith's faith in God was his foundation. His love for family was unending. He has left behind an admirable legacy and will forever be remembered by those who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Elana; daughters Paige and Meredith, and son Trevor. Keith was preceded in death by his sister Tammy Lynn. Keith's immediate surviving family also includes his parents Shirley and Robert, in-laws Richard and Patty, brothers Kevin (Holly), Kenny (Paula), and Kyle, brother-in-law Joel, and nieces and nephews; Chloe, Autumn, Lilly (god-daughter), Quinn, Emma, Bennett, Mason (god-son), and Addison. Keith had many extended family members and maintained an abundant circle of close friends.
Services for Keith's Celebration of Life will occur at Gethsemane Church on Saturday, October 31st, at 10 am.
1035 E. Guadalupe Rd.
Tempe, AZ 85283
In place of flowers, Keith would have been honored to have donations made to The 100 Club of Arizona in his name. 100club.org/donate/
Link to watch online: https://vimeo.com/gctempe