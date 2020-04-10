|
|
Keith Ross
Sister Bay - Keith Alan Ross, 73, of Sister Bay, WI and formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully at home in Sister Bay, WI in the presence of family on April 10, 2020. He was born August 10, 1946 to Loyal "Bud" and Lenora Ross and grew up in Neenah.
Upon graduation from Neenah High School in 1964, Keith joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a radar controller for four years. During his time in the Navy, he served two world tours, including time spent in Antarctica.
Keith spent his professional career in the sporting goods industry, starting at Valley School Supplies in Appleton and then at Badger Sporting Goods in Madison, where he retired as Sales Representative and Vice President in 2005. While at Badger Sporting Goods, Keith formed many lasting friendships with his coworkers and customers.
While vacationing in Door County, Keith met his best friend Sue Tischler. They were married on June 11, 1983 in Madison. They enjoyed a 37- year journey of building happy memories together with their children, filled with lots of love and laughter. Their shared love of Door County, its golf courses and sunsets, and "Bayside Tavern chili" led them to eventually make Sister Bay their home.
Although a true home body, Keith never missed an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Keith was an avid sports fan who especially loved following the Badgers and the Packers. If he weren't at a sporting event, you would surely find him watching his favorite teams on T.V. with a dog in his lap.
Survivors include his wife, two daughters, Lindsay (Eric) Donoval, Laramie, Wyoming, and Kimberly (Emerson) Reles, Madison, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Marli Donoval; sister, Marjorie (Art) Tellock; brother-in-law, Tom Tischler and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Keith's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Juddville, WI or to Unity Hospice of De Pere, WI. On-line condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Pastor Frank Kauzlarich and Unity Hospice who gave their kind and compassionate care to Keith during his final days.
Keith, your family and friends will miss your many "Keithisms"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020