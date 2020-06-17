Kelly Frisque
Casco - Kelly Mark Frisque, 64, Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly at home from a heart condition, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1955 to Ruth (Bellin) Frisque and the late Bernard "Mark" Frisque. Kelly enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, Ella and Emmitt, hunting, tractors, classic cars, motorcycling, classic rock.
Kelly is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Rentmeester, and son, Justin Frisque; two grandchildren, Ella and Emmitt Rentmeester; mother, Ruth Frisque; brother, Jerry (Jackie) Frisque; brother-in-law Joe Jerabek; his godfather, uncle Norbert Dhuey; many nieces and nephews; and by the mother of his children Veronica. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard "Mark" Frisque; sister Mary Jerabek; godmother, aunt Delores Dhuey; and his uncle Cletus Bellin.
A private visitation will take place from 9-10 am on Friday, June 19, 2020. Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 am with Fr. Daniel Schuster officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery at 11:00 where the public is welcome. The service will be live-streamed on St. Mary's Facebook page and the video posted on our Facebook page upon conclusion a link to both pages is available on our website. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family, Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.