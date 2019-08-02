|
Kelly John Mayhugh
Green Bay - Kelly John Mayhugh, 61, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born April 23, 1958, he was a lifelong resident of Green Bay, Wisconsin. He attended Lincoln, Chappell, and Lannoye elementary schools and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1976. Kelly also graduated from Fox Valley Technical College in 1988 with an associate of science degree in marketing. He was employed in the Green Bay area throughout his life. Kelly was a member of his late uncle Bill Vickery's Boy Scout Troop 33 in Suamico during his teenage years and a proud member of the United States Army Reserve from 1984-1990.
A devoted Packers fan, he was always ready for game day. Kelly loved motorcycles throughout his life, especially off-road motocross and enduro bikes in his younger years and sport and road bikes in his later years. He deeply enjoyed Baird's Creek, often taking long motorcycle and bicycle rides through its beautiful terrain. Kelly was famously, stubbornly thrifty; few could out-bargain him, though many mightily tried. He kept us doubled over in laughter with his keen, peculiar wit and endless exaggeration of odd details he noticed about people and things around him. We'll miss his twinkling eyes and friendly Irish teasing.
Kelly is survived by his brothers and sisters, Kevin Mayhugh, Jody Mayhugh, Paula Van De Laarschot, Megan Mayhugh, Shannon Mayhugh, and their families, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Rosemary Mayhugh; his nephew, John Powell Mayhugh; and his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Kelly will be buried near his parents at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay. No funeral or memorial services are planned at this time. Condolences and remembrances may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54303, or offered online at https://www.blaneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019