Kelly M. Frisque
Casco - Kelly Mark Frisque, 64, Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly at home from a heart condition, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1955 to Ruth (Bellin) Frisque and the late Bernard "Mark" Frisque. Kelly enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, Ella and Emmitt, hunting, tractors, classic cars, motorcycling, classic rock.
Kelly is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Rentmeester, and son, Justin Frisque; two grandchildren, Ella and Emmitt Rentmeester; mother, Ruth Frisque; brother, Jerry (Jackie) Frisque; brother-in-law Joe Jerabek; his godfather, uncle Norbert Dhuey; many nieces and nephews; and by the mother of his children Veronica. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard "Mark" Frisque; sister Mary Jerabek; godmother, aunt Delores Dhuey; and his uncle Cletus Bellin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation at Wiesner & Massart's - Casco and funeral mass at St. Mary's - Luxemburg, will take place at a later date. This obituary will be republished at that time with the funeral information. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family, Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 16, 2020