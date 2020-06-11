Kelvin Klopotic
Pulaski - Kelvin Klopotic, 68, of Pulaski, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home with his cherished family at his side. The son of Leonard and Mary (Holewinski) Klopotic was born May 14, 1952, in Pulaski and was a graduate of Pulaski High School.
On September 28, 1974, he married Mary Ann Baranczyk at Assumption BVM Church. The couple made their home and raised their children in Pulaski. Kelvin worked for many years as a parts manager, retiring from Ridgeway Trailer Company in Green Bay. He enjoyed his retirement years golfing, relaxing, but mostly just "not working".
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann; three children: Carolee (Troy) Lasecki, Wrightstown, Cory (Jenny) Klopotic, Krakow, Michele (Scott) Sawitski, Omro; nine grandchildren: Conlen, Cassie, and Caxton Lasecki, Lydia, Alex, Kiley, and Evan Klopotic, Claire and Tess Sawitski; two brothers: Craig (Loraine) Klopotic, Oneida, and Karl (Mary) Klopotic, Mt. Horeb; Mary Ann's siblings: David (Rosie) Baranczyk, Hobart, Jim (Deb) Baranczyk, Suamico, Al (Nicky) Baranczyk, Pulaski, Joan (Dan) Laskowski, Flintville, Jeff (Michelle) Baranczyk, Anston, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Conrad and Ken Klopotic; sisters-in-law: Connie and Judy; and Mary Ann's parents, Richard and Helen Baranczyk.
Visitation for Kelvin, with COVID safety precautions in place, will take place Friday, June 12th, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 13th, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. If you are able to attend, the family asks that all guests wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines so that everyone can be as safe as possible.
The family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital Oncology and Unity Hospice, especially nurse Cheryl, for the kind and compassionate care Kelvin received.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.