Green Bay - Ken L. Vincent, 63, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born April 8, 1956 in Green Bay, son of the late Galen Vincent and Patricia (Retzlaff) Vincent.



He married Mary (Joski) Halford April 11, 1981 and they were blessed with four children.



Ken was very skilled with his hands and loved making things new again. He also enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR and spending time with family at his parent's cottage. His family was his greatest joy. Ken will be remembered as a very kind and patient man who will be dearly missed.



Ken is survived by his children: Angel (Craig) Henry, Brandon (Toni) Vincent, Jared (Suzanne) Vincent and April (David) Gardner; grandchildren: Cody and Tyler, Jacob, Nathan and Evan, Sylvia and Calvin; his mother Patricia Vincent and his siblings: Dennis (Donna) Vincent, Kathy (Mark) Adams, Galen Jr. (Sue) Vincent, Kevin (Pamela) Vincent and Scot (Sharon) Vincent. He is further survived by the mother of his children, Mary Halford, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A memorial visitation will be held at St. Bernard Parish (2040 Hillside Ln., Green Bay), Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM with Fr. Mark VanderSteeg, celebrant. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



Ken's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Rennes in De Pere and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 16 to June 19, 2019