Ken Schmitt
De Pere - Kenneth "Huntz" Schmitt, 81, went into the arms of Jesus, and to be reunited with his beloved wife, Shirley, on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Ken was born October 15, 1938 to Ernest and Lillian Schmitt. He married Shirley Ferron October 3, 1959, and together he and Shirley celebrated 60 years of marriage. Shirley passed away in January, and Ken was lost without her. Our family takes comfort in knowing they are together again.
Ken began working construction at a young age working for his father and uncles, building Schmitt Park. He then moved on to welding at Green Bay Welding and Kimberly Clark Corporation. Ken eventually moved to Cochrane Compressor Company where he started out as the Parts Manager, and eventually became Branch Manager. Rather than retiring, Ken began a new career driving truck and working for Potts Transport.
Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, going Up North to his family's cabin that he helped build, and of course the many weekends spent at "DeValk's Little Bit of Heaven". If he wasn't up north, you could find him at the local bowling alley. He sometimes bowled four nights a week and brought home many trophies. He donated those trophies to an organization that gives trophies to children in youth bowling leagues in the area. Ken was also known to donate bikes to children in need at Christmas time every year. He was a big man with a big voice, and an even bigger heart--especially for his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley, infant son, Kenny, sisters Kay Schmitt, Mary Fisher and Shirley Lettman, brother Raymond Schmitt, his parents, Ernest and Lillian Schmitt, and many friends, including Gerald (Red) DeValk, his very best friend.
He is survived by daughter Patricia Schmitt (Chad Hodgins), daughter Mary (Brian) Thomson, grandchildren Christopher Marto (fiance Crysta Pieschek), Libby (Bobby) Thomson-Ramlet, Jonah Thomson, Grace Thomson, brother and sister in law Robert and Sue Schmitt, many nieces and nephews, and the DeValk Family, whom he loved like they were his own family.
Private family services will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The services can be streamed online at www.vfs.bio/ken-schmitt. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Schmitt family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Paul's Pantry, or any local food bank in this time of great need. "And the King will answer them, 'Truly I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me'." Matthew 25:40
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020