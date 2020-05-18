|
|
Kenneth A. Goldschmidt
Lena - Kenneth Arthur Goldschmidt, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 17, 2020. Ken was born June 6, 1938 in Marinette, WI to the late Arthur and Florence (Wieting) Goldschmidt. He graduated from Lena High School in 1956. He joined the Armed Forces and was honorably discharged in 1967. Ken was employed with several different jobs when he took over the family farm in 1968 until he retired in 2001. He married Carolyn Jean Patenaude on August 18, 1962 in Lena, WI. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage, living on the family farm.
Ken's biggest joy in life was spending time with family and friends. His laughter filled the room and he could strike a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed going to watch his grandchildren play their sports and telling stories of the things they did and said. His Monday mornings were spent conversing and laughing with his neighbor and dear friend, Jim. Ken also loved going to Polka dances and visiting friends and playing cards and joy rides on his Sam'e tractor. Ken was an active blood donor and donated over 10 gallons over the years
Ken was survived by his wife, Carolyn, 4 children: Tim (Kathy) Goldschmidt, Lori Goldschmidt, Dawn (Jeff) Heimke, and Lisa (Steve) Nockerts. 8 Grandchildren: Cassandra Goldschmidt, Daniel (Tara) Thomson, Broc (Kayla) Goldschmidt, Brady (Tammie) Goldschmidt, Carissa (Brian) Ertman, Justin Heimke, Tyler Zaidel and Trevor Nockerts. 8 Great-Grandchildren: Brianna, Ashlynn, Vance, Zoey, Adalynn, Everly, Vera and Jack. He is also survived by sister: Carol Wachowski, Sister-in-law: Betty Wilson, Brother-in-laws: Edmund (Angie) Patenaude, Jim (Diane) Patenaude, Bob (Bev) Patenaude and Dick (Joyce) Patenaude and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Florence Goldschmidt, mother and father-in-law Ed and Norine Patenaude and brother-in- laws: Donald Patenaude and Richard Wachowski.
Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 438 West Main St., Lena, on Thursday May 21, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral Home. with the Rev Mark Kostreva officiating. Veteran honors will follow the service. Burial will be in Glenwood Memorial Gardens in Marinette.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Ken will be greatly missed by so many, as he touched many lives in so many ways. We would like to thank everyone for their sincere condolences and care received at HSHS St. Claire in Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020