Kenneth Alon Hultgren


1959 - 2019
Kenneth Alon Hultgren Obituary
Kenneth Alon Hultgren

Sobieski - Kenneth (Ken) Alon Hultgren, Sobieski, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Ken was born in Billings, Montana on May 19, 1959 to Mary Louise and Gordon Hultgren. He graduated from Denmark High School in 1977. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Darlene Kudick of Denmark, and they had a son Eric. Darlene passed away in 1979.

Ken was a master mechanic and worked in that field his entire life. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his family. He greatly enjoyed his many friends, both old and new. Ken liked working on antique cars, watching old westerns, and time spent with his dogs.

Ken is survived by his son Eric Hultgren, Kewaunee; sister Connie Charles, Sobieski; brother and sister-in-law Jon Sr. and Lori Morehouse, Denmark; 9 nieces and nephews, and 21 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene, his parents, and a close brother-in-law, Vernon Charles.

Private family services will be held. Buchanan Funeral Home in Kewaunee is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.buchananfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
