Kenneth Alvin Christman
Green Bay - Kenneth Alvin Christman, age 77, of Green Bay, passed away peacfully, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Bellin Hospital, with family at friends at his side. He was born February 28, 1942 in Waukesha, WI to the late Alvin "Buck" and Audrey (Morris) Christman. He was a graduate of Tony High School, Tony, WI.
Ken enlisted in the United States Army, January 6, 1964 and was stationed in Germany as a military policeman until his honorable discharge in December of 1965. While on leave from the military, Ken married M. Kaye Burns January 23, 1965. The couple was married 54 years before Kaye preceded him in death in February of 2019. Ken and Kaye were blessed with 2 children, Lynne and Michael. Sadly, Lynne passed away in 2010. After his service in the military, Ken attended UW-Stevens Point, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Conservation in 1969.
Ken worked for most of his career at Sandoz Pharmaceuticals as a sales representative. He also worked for the Boy Scouts of America, which he was very passionate about. Before retirement in 2010, he was employed by UW-Green Bay in the Public Safety Department for over a decade.
Ken was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish in his beloved Northwoods cabin on Skinner Creek, built by his father. Every time he visited this area he referred to it as "God's Country." He also enjoyed supporting the Northern Sky Theatre (formerly American Folklore Theatre), which was close to both his and his wife's heart. He was a gifted singer and shared his vocal talents singing in the church choirs in both Green Bay and Door County and in Baylander Barbershop Chorus. Ken was a Packer season ticket holder since the 1960's. His endearing "Folksy" sense of humor will always be fondly remembered.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Michael (Maria) Christman; his sister, Carlye Christman and her family and his son-in-law, John Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kaye Christman and his daughter, Lynne Hayes.
Visitation will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church (2911 Libal St, Green Bay, WI 54301), Monday, September 30, 2019 from 12 NOON to 2 PM. A funeral service will follow at 2PM with full military honors. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Ken's name will be established.
Michael and Maria would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Carole Fitzgerald who was a very special friend and caregiver.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019