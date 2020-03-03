|
Kenneth "Ken" Bell, Sr.,
Howard - Kenneth "Ken" Bell, Sr., 80, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1940 in New Buffalo, MI to Jay W. and Marrieta (Gleason) Bell.
Ken served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963. He moved to Green Bay in 1980, and was employed by Associated Bank, retiring January 1, 2000. Ken was a faith filled member of Meadowbrook Church. He loved crossword puzzles, card games, fishing, golfing, bowling - he was a pro-bowler having bowled multiple 300's, sitting outside and watching birds. Above all, he was a huge family man; his most important times were those spent with his family.
Ken is survived by his wife, Terri; his children, Louise (Adam) Corzine, Ken (Susan) Bell, Jr., Virgil Bell, Lisa (Roger) Rubel, Jay (Sheila) Bell, Ginny (Kevin) Bowman, Kristina (Robert) Miller; grandchildren, Adam Ray, Samantha, Jeffery, Rachell, Heaven, Ashley, Bradley, Kyle, Alex, Mattie, Rhydon, Myles, Arletta, Mary and Kenna; brother, Irvin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Jason; and his siblings, Lester, Norman, Richard, June, Harold, Robert, Jay and Lyle.
Visitation will be at Meadowbrook Church, 701 Hillcrest Heights, from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8; followed by the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Ken's family extends a special thank you to Pastor Lee and Deanna; and the whole Unity team, especially Tara, Dani, Lori and Cliff.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020