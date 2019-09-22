|
|
Kenneth Berceau
Green Bay - Kenneth Berceau, 67, left his earthly abode on Friday, September 13. He suffered a sudden fatal heart attack while in Door County. Ken was born on July 12, 1952, in Green Bay to Darrel and Antoinette "Toni" Berceau.
He is survived by the love of his life of 37 years, Margaret (Peggy) Beaumier; daughters, EmmyJo (Peter) Kretche, Amy (Gary) Arndt, Susan (Paul) Eichelkraut; grandchildren Olivia Kretche, Heather (Dallas) Brooks, Thomas Lasnoski, Nicholas (Anna) Arndt, Jessica Arndt, Samantha Eichelkraut, Henry Eichelkraut, Karmyn Brooks, Spencer Brooks, Katelynn Brooks, Kinsley Brooks, and Elena Arndt; brothers and sisters, Richard (Linda) Berceau, Jim (Georgia) Berceau, Tina (Bob) Meyers, Holly (Tim) Neuser, Renee (David) Geyer; Peggy's brothers, Richard (Annette) Mathy, David Mathy; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Antoinette "Toni" Berceau; brother, Tim Berceau; and nephew, Ryan Hafeman.
Ken retired from industrial sales in 2016. He was always good for a good laugh even if it meant laughing at his many crazy escapades. He had many-many stories. Ken worked hard and was always there for anyone who needed a hand. Man, was he strong. Ken was devoted to Peggy and his family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed playing cards, reading, many sports, challenging Peggy with Jeopardy, and who could get the first and best perch catch. Sitting on the deck at their Little Sturgeon cottage and watching the day go by was a favorite. Ken was loved by many, and his legend will live on.
Ken was very thoughtful and considerate especially to his mother and Peggy's mother, Carmen, who they took on Florida vacations, and to dinners and plays. Antoinette "Toni" always got flowers on Mother's Day, on Ken's birthday, and on her gravesite. Ken was a gentleman's gentleman and will be sadly missed.
Ken enjoyed life, and it was his wish to have a Celebration of his Life. Family and Friends are invited to Townline Pub, 2544 Lineville Rd., Green Bay - upstairs, on Sunday, October 13 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019