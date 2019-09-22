Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Townline Pub
2544 Lineville Rd
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Berceau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Berceau


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Berceau Obituary
Kenneth Berceau

Green Bay - Kenneth Berceau, 67, left his earthly abode on Friday, September 13. He suffered a sudden fatal heart attack while in Door County. Ken was born on July 12, 1952, in Green Bay to Darrel and Antoinette "Toni" Berceau.

He is survived by the love of his life of 37 years, Margaret (Peggy) Beaumier; daughters, EmmyJo (Peter) Kretche, Amy (Gary) Arndt, Susan (Paul) Eichelkraut; grandchildren Olivia Kretche, Heather (Dallas) Brooks, Thomas Lasnoski, Nicholas (Anna) Arndt, Jessica Arndt, Samantha Eichelkraut, Henry Eichelkraut, Karmyn Brooks, Spencer Brooks, Katelynn Brooks, Kinsley Brooks, and Elena Arndt; brothers and sisters, Richard (Linda) Berceau, Jim (Georgia) Berceau, Tina (Bob) Meyers, Holly (Tim) Neuser, Renee (David) Geyer; Peggy's brothers, Richard (Annette) Mathy, David Mathy; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Antoinette "Toni" Berceau; brother, Tim Berceau; and nephew, Ryan Hafeman.

Ken retired from industrial sales in 2016. He was always good for a good laugh even if it meant laughing at his many crazy escapades. He had many-many stories. Ken worked hard and was always there for anyone who needed a hand. Man, was he strong. Ken was devoted to Peggy and his family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed playing cards, reading, many sports, challenging Peggy with Jeopardy, and who could get the first and best perch catch. Sitting on the deck at their Little Sturgeon cottage and watching the day go by was a favorite. Ken was loved by many, and his legend will live on.

Ken was very thoughtful and considerate especially to his mother and Peggy's mother, Carmen, who they took on Florida vacations, and to dinners and plays. Antoinette "Toni" always got flowers on Mother's Day, on Ken's birthday, and on her gravesite. Ken was a gentleman's gentleman and will be sadly missed.

Ken enjoyed life, and it was his wish to have a Celebration of his Life. Family and Friends are invited to Townline Pub, 2544 Lineville Rd., Green Bay - upstairs, on Sunday, October 13 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now