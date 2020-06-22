Kenneth "Ken" "Bucky" Curtis
Green Bay - Kenneth "Ken" "Bucky" Curtis, 84, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1936 to the late Vernon and Blanche (Terrien) Curtis.
Ken attended Annunciation Catholic School. At the age of 18 he joined the U.S. Army and served in Guam and Korea. He met Lorraine Krerowicz on a blind date and married her in 1957. Together they had five children. Ken worked at Georgia Pacific for over 27 years as a maintenance worker, retiring in 1983. He was a man who was always busy and enjoyed tending to his yard and garden. Ken also loved wood working, building many bird houses. He cherished his time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his wife, Lorraine; children, Linda (Marlin) Charles, Kirk (Karen) Curtis, Glenn (Sandy) Curtis, Russell (Sally) Curtis, Joseph (Brenda) Curtis; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Judy Surma; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
Visitation will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Road, on Wednesday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the 9th floor staff at St. Vincent's Hospital for all of their kind and compassionate care towards Ken and his entire family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.