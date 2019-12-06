|
|
Kenneth Burda
Denmark - Kenneth Burda, age 87, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 30, 1932, in the Town of Goodrich, Taylor County, Wisconsin, son of the late Joseph and Della (Cornwell) Burda. On August 13, 1954 Ken was united in marriage to Nancy A. Davies in Elkhorn WI. She preceded him in death on April 12, 2003. Ken attended High School in Newton, Ks, West Plains, MO and Medford, WI. He also took many college courses while in the service. He served in the U.S. Air Force from June 1949 thru December 1969. He was a Korean War Veteran and served during the Viet Nam War. Ken received fourteen service medals and ribbons. After retiring from the Air Force, Ken worked on heavy industrial construction in WI, TN, MN, IA, Indonesia and Iran for ten years and then worked at UW Green Bay until he retired in 1994. Ken and Nancy retired to Englewood, Florida from 1994-2002and then returned to the Brown County area. Ken was a member of the Denmark, WI Village Board for five years in the early 70's. While in Florida, he was a member of the Englewood Water District Board of Supervisors, Chairman of the Lemon Bay MSBU, Vice Chairman of the West Charlotte Storm Water Committee, President of the Edgewater Club, and numerous other citizen advisory committees.
Ken was a member of the Denmark Post 6705; Denmark American Legion Post 363; The Retired Enlisted Association Appleton Chapter 66; Life member of the DAV Florida Chapter 97; Air Force Sergeants Association in Tampa, Florida and the Coalition of Military Retirees in Sumpter, SC.
Ken is survived by his children; John (Nancy) Burda of Maribel, WI, Linda (Mike) Warpinski, Maribel, WI, and Steven (Kim) Burda of Williamsburg, IA, eleven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren as well as a sister, Darlene Kuehl of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and sister in law, Marilyn Davies of Milwaukee, WI. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Ken in death are his parents, his wife, Nancy, his daughter, Denise Christensen and his sister Laverne.
Family and friends may gather on Friday, December 13, 2019 beginning at 9:00am until 10:45am, at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark WI, a service will be held at 11:00am, with Rev. David Hatch officiating. Full military honors will follow. Ken will be entombed at Shrine of the Good Shepherd. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfunerahome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following organizations in memory of Ken; Cerebellar Degeneration Research at Mayo Clinic in memory of Nancy A. Burda, or Children's Hospital of Milwaukee Wi.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sarah Picard at Bellin Cardiology Associates, Unity Hospice and Pastor David Hatch for the wonderful care and concern given to Ken and the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019