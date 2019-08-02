|
|
Kenneth C. Moore
Green Bay - Kenneth C. Moore, 85, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1934, in Green Bay to Fred and Virginia (Lonzo) Moore.
Ken graduated from Green Bay East High School, Class of 1953. He served three years with the U.S. Army in Korea. On June 13, 1959 Ken married Shirley Morris.
He was employed by the United States Hockey League as a Goal Judge. Ken was a member of the VFW and Moose Lodge. He took pride in volunteering his service with Art Street, Back to School, and United Way; and was on the Board of Directors with United Way, NAMI, and the Gathering Place. Ken enjoyed golfing and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Robert; brothers, Fred (Florence) Moore and Don Moore; and sister, Nancy (Jack) Keon.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents.
The Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019