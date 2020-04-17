Services
Kenneth E. Cisler


1939 - 2020
Suring - Kenneth E. Cisler, 81, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. He was born January 28, 1939, the son of Loddie and Alice (Charlier) Cisler. After graduating from Luxemburg High School, Ken served his country in the Army Reserves. On September 1, 1962, he married Cathy Lindeman at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. He worked at American Motors in Kenosha before moving to Green Bay to begin his career as a papermaker with P&G. Ken retired to his second home in Suring where he enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He was mechanically inclined, being able to build or fix anything, and if it didn't exist, he would invent it. He will be remembered as a generous man, always willing to lend a hand.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; three children and their spouses, Wanda and Scott Peterson, Bernie and Mary Cisler, Ricky and Charlene Cisler; three grandchildren, Christina (Dean) Rabitoy, Josh Cisler and Dawn Cisler; his great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Judy) Cisler; one sister, Patricia (Gale) Greatens; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Betty (Terry) Hebel, Jerry (Betty) Lindman, Georgia (John) Prosser and Ray (Julie) Lindeman; other relative and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Funeral Services were held and entombment is in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Memorials may be forwarded to the family through Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., Green Bay, WI 54302. Please write "Kenneth Cisler Family" on the envelope. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
