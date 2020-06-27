Kenneth Fontaine
Kewaunee - Kenneth J. Fontaine, age 82 of Kewaunee passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 12, 1938 in Fairland, Door County, WI to the late John and Margaret (Weidner) Fontaine.
He graduated from Brussels High School in 1957. He entered the U. S. Airforce in February 1958 and served until 1964. Ken married Priscilla Baumann on July 19, 1960 at Reese Airforce Base, Lubbock, TX. After service they went to Milwaukee for twelve years where he worked in manufacturing until April 1976 when they move to Kewaunee where he entered the Lake Michigan Charter Fishing Industry running the Lamprey Charter Fishing boat and also worked for Kewaunee Equipment for many years.
Survivors include Priscilla, his wife of almost sixty-years; a daughter and son-in-law: Jane Fontaine and Douglas Lax, Kiel, WI; daughter-in-law: Roni Sue Fontaine, Kewaunee; five grandchildren: Michael (Shantel) Konop; Devin Fontaine; Erin Fontaine; Danielle Hannon and Jonathan Hannon; three great grandchildren: Isabella Konop; Sawyer Konop; Garrett Konop; two brothers: John Fontaine, Peshtigo, WI; Wayne (Joan) Fontaine, Colombus, OH; a sister-in-law: Jeanette Spiegle, Sturgeon Bay. He was preceded in death by a son, James Fontaine; a grandson, Bryan Konop; a brother: James Fontaine.
At his request, there will be no services or visitation. Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.