Kenneth "Ken" Francken
De Pere - Kenneth "Ken" Louis Francken, age 89, of De Pere, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The son of the late Tony and Rose (Lancelle) Francken was born April 23, 1929 in Green Bay. He attended the De Pere Schools and later St. Norbert High School, graduating in 1947. On September 5, 1953, he married Cecile E. Deneys at St. Joseph Church in Green Bay. Ken served his country in the US Army and worked for many years at Nicolet Paper Company, retiring in 1987. He also worked during summers at the Bayshore Campground. Ken belonged to the VFW, and the Papermakers Union. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, dogs, spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-granddaughter, reading western books and planting flowers. He was a member of St. Mary and St. Francis Parish in De Pere.
Survivors include his wife, Sis Francken; three sons: Steve Francken of Florida, Mark (Julie) Francken of Hiles, WI and Mike (Doris) Francken of De Pere; grandchildren: Emily (Jeff) Rohr of De Pere, Eric (Kayla) Francken of De Pere, Jessica (Brandon) Bailey of Minnesota, Danny Francken and Rebecca Francken, both of Michigan; great-granddaughter Grace Rohr of De Pere; sisters-in-law: Mary Ellen Francken of De Pere, Ruth Timmerman of Green Bay and Dorothy Hueben of Pulaski.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Charles and Eva Deneys; brothers: Judd Francken and Larry Francken; brothers-in-law: Dick Hueben and Al Timmerman.
Family and friends may visit at St. Norbert College Parish at Old St. Joseph Church, on the campus of St. Norbert College, De Pere, on Saturday, March 30, from 9:30am until 11:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon, with Fr. Mike Brennan, O.Praem officiating and Deacon Kevin DeCleene assisting. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to thank the staff and doctors on the fourth floor at St. Vincent Hospital, especially nurse Sarah Weimer, as well as nurses Hannah and Kelsey, for their comfort and care during this difficult time. Thank you also to Unity Hospice for their comfort given to Ken and family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019