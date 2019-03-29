|
|
Kenneth "Ken" Francken
De Pere - Kenneth "Ken" Louis Francken, age 89, of De Pere, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at St. Norbert College Parish at Old St. Joseph Church, on the campus of St. Norbert College, De Pere, on Saturday, March 30, from 9:30am until 11:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon, with Fr. Mike Brennan, O.Praem officiating and Deacon Kevin DeCleene assisting. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Full obituary was in the Thursday edition and is available at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019