Kenneth H. Gezella
Green Bay - Kenneth H. Gezella, 84, of Green Bay, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 after a wonderful life. He was home, surrounded by his beloved wife and family.
Ken was born in Green Bay, WI on September 20, 1935 to the late Jack and Emily Gezella. He was raised with an incredible work ethic, a thirst for fun and adventure, and an amazing outlook on life. After attending Luxemburg/Casco High School, he began working at American Can Company, where he stayed for the next 24 years. He also worked at the United States Postal service from which he retired after 37 years.
On September 14, 1957, he married the love of his life, Cindy (Bettine) Gezella at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Ken was a faith filled man who donated time and talent to all he knew. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Holy Name Society, a Eucharistic minister, and a former member of the Baylander Barbershop. Ken was also a serious Packers fan, being a season ticket holder and really did attend the infamous Ice Bowl. He was a notorious jokester, always putting a smile on your face with his one-liners and quick wit. Above everything, his love for his wife and family was evident to all. Ken left an amazing mark on all who knew him with his incredible spirit and kind heart, which will leave him greatly missed but definitely not forgotten.
He is survived by his wife. Cindy; six children, Terri (Peg Phillips) Lemmens, Lori (Dave) Malm, Lynn (Tim) McGuire, Mary (Scott) Woelfel, Bart (Lori) Gezella, and Greg (Amy) Gezella; 15 grandchildren, Nikki, Kyle (Kristen), Stephanie (Matt), Andy (Tia), Samantha (Tyler), Eric (Kara), Abbie (Ben), Mallory, Morgan (special friend Sam), Meg, Jacob, Zachary, Alexa (Andrew), Trevor, and Kennedy. Also, 14 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Janet (Cyril) Van Pay, John (Donna) Gezella, and Tom (Diane) Gezella; also Cindy's siblings, Phyllis Landry, Lois (Lee) Hansen, Mary (Terry) Kane, Debbie (Bob) Krausert, and Paul (Sally) Bettine; additionally numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister Darlene, father-in-law and mother-in-law Leo and Lillian Bettine; sister-in-law Barbara Gezella; and a brother-in-law Ed Landry.
Friends and family are welcome for visitation at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd., on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorial Mass will take place at 12:00 noon on Saturday at the church with Rev. Bob Rhyner officiating. Private burial will take place at SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please consider a donation to Unity Hospice.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Unity Hospice for the care provided to Ken in his final days. His team of Melanie, Molly and Linda and all the hospice nurses that helped care for Ken were truly angels.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020