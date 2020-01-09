|
Kenneth H. Gezella
Green Bay - Kenneth H. Gezella, 84, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Friends and family are welcome for visitation at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd., on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorial Mass will take place at 12:00 noon on Saturday at the church with Rev. Bob Rhyner officiating. Private burial will take place at SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020