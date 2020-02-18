|
Kenneth H. "Ken" Hecker
Green Bay - Kenneth H. "Ken" Hecker, age 71, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 15, 2020 with his loving wife, Janet, at his side. He was born October 27, 1948 in Green Bay, son of the late Raymond and Helen (Kabacinski) Hecker and was a graduate of West De Pere High School.
After graduation, Ken enlisted in the US Navy in 1968. He proudly served 3 tours of duty during the Vietnam War, beginning with a tour on a PBR Boat. Later, he served 2 tours stationed aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS America, after which he was honorably discharged in 1972. Ken was united in marriage with Janet Burmeister, March 11, 2000 and they shared almost 20 years together. Ken was employed by the City of Green Bay as a Bridgetender, retiring after many years of service.
Ken was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting, especially duck hunting. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening and cross stitch. He was enrolled in the culinary arts program at Fox Valley Tech and loved to share his talents in the kitchen with family and friends.
He passed on the passion for all of his hobbies and talents to his sons, Taggard and Thaddeus.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Janet; his sons, Tagg (Heather) and Tad Hecker; 2 grandchildren, Kylie and Audrey and 4 siblings: Don (Sally) Hecker, Lorraine Snakenberg, Millie Georgia and Mike (Mary) Hecker. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Elaine Hecker, numerous nieces, nephews, his beloved canine companion, Halsey, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, George Hecker; 2 brothers-in-law, Tommy Snakenberg and Milo Georgia and step-daughter, Sara Burmeister.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM. A memorial service will follow with full military honors. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Ken's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020