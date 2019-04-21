|
|
Kenneth J. Bain
De Pere - Kenneth Joseph Bain, 88, passed away on April 18 at 7:20pm at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He passed peacefully and with no pain after experiencing a stroke the day prior. Ken was the faithful husband of Mildred C. Bain, the love of his life who he met more than six decades ago at the Century Lanes bowling alley in east De Pere. Married for 64 years, Ken and Millie were inseparable and often seen out and about enjoying a morning cup of coffee at McDonald's, Sunday mornings at Rico's, having a Friday night perch plate and on the dancefloor at many weddings and parties.
Born in the town of Lawrence at home in WI, Ken was the son of Petronella and Bernard. He grew up working on the farm, attended Nicolet high school, served briefly in the Marines and was an accomplished electrician at Fort Howard, where he worked for 35+ years before retiring in 1990.
A devout Catholic, Ken was a longstanding member of Saint Joseph's and later Our Lady of Lourdes parish. He loved spending time with his friends and family, including his seven children, 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Country living, family camping and ski trips and frequent car drives were among his many interests. He enjoyed teaching his family how to gamble and play craps (he usually won!) while drinking the occasional old-fashioned. A softball player in his youth, he loved watching baseball as he aged. A man of few words, Ken will be remembered for his quiet presence, his sarcastic wit and his hilarious worldly observations. He didn't talk much, but when he did he usually made us laugh. We will miss him deeply.
Ken is survived by his wife, Mildred "Millie" C. Bain (Maternoski), children: Brian Bain (Shirley Redd), Bruce Bain (Mary), Valerie Albers (Paul), Bradley Bain, Margaret "Peg" Soderlund (Mark), Holly Crysler (Mark), 18 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Amy Marie Bain, parents and 9 siblings
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish with internment at Mount Calvary Cemetery in West De Pere. The visitation will be Monday, April 22 from 4 to 7 at our Lady of Lourdes in De Pere, Wl., with a prayer service at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close, and visitation the following morning 9:00 am until 10:15 am. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
A special thank you to Dr. Mark Riedy, for his compassionate, loving, personalized care towards Ken and his family. We are grateful!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019