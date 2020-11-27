Kenneth J. McKeefry
Green Bay - Kenneth J. McKeefry, 77, Green Bay, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 10, 1943 in Green Bay, son of the late Russel and Virginia (Bartkowiak) McKeefry. Ken attended Premontre High School graduating with the class of 1961. He attended Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and received a degree in Architectural Design. Ken served in the US Army from 1966 until 1968. On February 27, 1969 he married Arlene Jensen in Green Bay. She preceded him in death on July 15, 2013. Ken was employed in the construction industry his entire career. He owned and operated Structures 2000, Inc. for a number of years and finished his career with Smet Construction Services, Corp. until his retirement. Ken was a charter member of the Bellevue East Town Optimist Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0011 and VFW. Ken was also a cub scout and boy scout leader as well.
Ken was very proud of the accomplishments of his sons and loved them unconditionally. Ken enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hearing all the wonderful accomplishments in their activities, and especially hearing about their great report cards every semester.
Ken enjoyed watching Packer games, deer hunting, fishing, and spending time up north. Ken enjoyed sitting on his deck to feed all the neighborhood birds, rabbits, and squirrels. His preferred way to cook was grilling outdoors. Ken enjoyed finding deals at many auctions in his lifetime. He specially enjoyed creating and solving crosswords and Sudoku puzzles on a daily basis. He had a green thumb and enjoyed starting seedlings as well as planting many flowers. Ken was always helpful and willing to lend a hand to help fix things.
Ken is survived by two sons, Shaun McKeefry, Oconto, Kory (Tracie) McKeefry, Kewaunee; two grandchildren, Philip and Sabrina McKeefry; three step-grandchildren, Joshua, Cole, and Derrick Daul; daughter-in-law, Jennifer McKeefry; one brother, Keith (Vicki) McKeefry, Ledgeview; two sisters, Joan (Bill) Radue, Green Bay, Jill (Dennis) Anderson, Suamico; one sister-in-law, Leslie Kuzmickus; and one brother-in-law, Mark Jensen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Virginia McKeefry, his father and mother-in-law, Bernard and Alice Jensen, and his wife, Arlene McKeefry.
A special thank you is given to his sister-in-law, Leslie for all the time and care that has helped him through many recent years. The daily routine of either texting or calling one another to talk or at least check in on one another was an important, comforting, and rewarding part of his life.
Visitation for Ken will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel, 2770 Bay Settlement Rd. from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 PM. Military Honors will be accorded and entombment of Ken's cremated remains will follow. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Ken's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
