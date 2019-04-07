Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
401 Gray St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
401 Gray St.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Staeven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Staeven


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth J. Staeven Obituary
Kenneth J. Staeven

Green Bay - Kenneth J. "Ken" Staeven, 77, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. The son of the late Earl and Blanche (Borman) Staeven was born on July 18, 1941 in De Pere.

Ken was a graduate of West De Pere High School, Class of '59. On August 16, 1969 he married Betty Martin at Annunciation Catholic Church. Ken worked at Nicolet Paper Mill for 35 years before retiring in 2003. He was a professional Booyah maker and enjoyed needlepoint and embroidery after his retirement. Ken was a lovable teddy bear who was known for his summer and Halloween parties. More than anything, he cherished time spent with his grandchildren.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Betty; children, Jeff (Carrie) Staeven, Theresa (Dan) Bathke, Jennifer (Rodney) Lasecki; grandchildren, Kalina and Martin Bathke, Sarah Staeven, Charlie and Collin Lasecki; brother, Richard (Donna) Staeven; sister, Jane Nohr; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded by his parents.

Visitation will be at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

Ken's family would like to extend a special thank you to the 7th Floor nurses and CNAs of St. Vincent Hospital, as well as Unity Hospice for their amazing thoughtfulness of Ken and his family. A huge thank you to Julie and Joe at Titletown Dialysis Center for their compassion and care. Additionally, a shout out to Student Nurse, Megan, for all of her heartfelt care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now