|
|
Kenneth J. Staeven
Green Bay - Kenneth J. "Ken" Staeven, 77, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. The son of the late Earl and Blanche (Borman) Staeven was born on July 18, 1941 in De Pere.
Ken was a graduate of West De Pere High School, Class of '59. On August 16, 1969 he married Betty Martin at Annunciation Catholic Church. Ken worked at Nicolet Paper Mill for 35 years before retiring in 2003. He was a professional Booyah maker and enjoyed needlepoint and embroidery after his retirement. Ken was a lovable teddy bear who was known for his summer and Halloween parties. More than anything, he cherished time spent with his grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Betty; children, Jeff (Carrie) Staeven, Theresa (Dan) Bathke, Jennifer (Rodney) Lasecki; grandchildren, Kalina and Martin Bathke, Sarah Staeven, Charlie and Collin Lasecki; brother, Richard (Donna) Staeven; sister, Jane Nohr; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded by his parents.
Visitation will be at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Ken's family would like to extend a special thank you to the 7th Floor nurses and CNAs of St. Vincent Hospital, as well as Unity Hospice for their amazing thoughtfulness of Ken and his family. A huge thank you to Julie and Joe at Titletown Dialysis Center for their compassion and care. Additionally, a shout out to Student Nurse, Megan, for all of her heartfelt care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019